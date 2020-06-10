What does the Iowa Public Health Emergency Declaration say?

A. A social, community, recreational, leisure, or sporting gathering or event, including but not limited to a parade, festival, farmers market, auction, convention, or fundraiser, of more than ten people may be held, but only if the gathering complies with all other relevant provisions in this Proclamation and the following requirements:

(1) Social distancing: The gathering organizer must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual attending alone.

(2) Other social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures: The gathering organizer shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each gathering to ensure social distancing of gathering participants, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health and, for any food service, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.