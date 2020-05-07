You are the owner of this article.
What now: Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? Stores reopen Monday.
Madonna Denton, hiring and retail manager, wipes down the ice cream coolers at the 41st Street store, Thursday in Moline.

People pining for Whitey’s ice cream and other treats will be able to get their fix again starting Monday.

The ice cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website.

Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.

Employees who are serving will wear masks and wash their hands between customers, and only specific employees will handle money and cards, and those employees will be wearing masks and gloves. Employees will also do extra cleaning and their routines will be changed to better allow them to maintain social distancing.

Customers will notice other changes as well: no put-together ice cream cones, she said. People can still buy the actual pastry cone by itself individually or in sleeves.

Hours will be different, she said. Sunday through Thursday, the shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drive-thru menus will not be available, Tunberg said. She recommended reviewing available selections on the company’s website before traveling to a location for service.

Mail orders, a service available through the Whitey’s website, was also halted in April, according to a news release issued when the company closed its stores.

That service will remain unavailable for the time being, but could return in a few weeks, Tunberg said.

Whitey’s products remained available at stores during the closure.

