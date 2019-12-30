What to know if you go: Here's what to expect at the Milan dispensary

“We don’t know if people are planning on camping out. We don’t know if people are going to go out on New Year’s Eve and try to come here as bars close and things like that. We just wanted to be prepared for it as soon as we thought people would start. We may only have 50 to 100 people show up around midnight, but that’s totally fine. We’ll be prepared for up to 500,” Ballegeer said.

To purchase recreational cannabis Jan. 1, customers must have a valid photo ID and be at least 21. All purchases are cash only. Twenty people at a time will be allowed into the dispensary waiting area.

Camping out is discouraged and could lead to some sort of enforcement, as the Village of Milan was opposed to tents, Ballegeer said.

Anyone using Uber or Lyft, ride-sharing services, can be dropped off in front of NTI. New Year’s Eve and the early hours of Jan. 1 have traditionally seen surge-pricing — increased prices because of an increase in the number of riders in a given area.

Recreational customers can expect limited supplies with the buying options of up to two packages of edibles and two cartridges, for vaping. That “will hopefully make sure everyone has a chance to get something and no one waiting in line will get turned away empty-handed,” Ballegeer said.