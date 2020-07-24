What will happen to the nighttime economy? Rock Island may make earlier 2 a.m. bar closing permanent

Rock Island City Council will mull over when bars in the city should close at its meeting Monday night.
As liquor commissioner, Mayor Mike Thoms ordered bars to close at 2 a.m., instead of 3 a.m., a few weeks ago, to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. According to Monday’s agenda, city officials will discuss making that change permanent.
“It leaves in the ordinance language for extended hours from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., but not from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.,” said Mayor Mike Thoms on Friday.
The time change coincided with increased safety measures, such as a fencing with limited entry points. There, one bouncer uses a metal-detecting wand while the other bouncer checks ID cards. The fencing and some street closures allows for more spacing, social distancing, and the ID checks limits underage people coming in, Thoms said.
Chris Michaels, owner of Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar in The District, compared it to airport security screenings.
“In order to get into the plaza area, you have to be 21, you have to be searched and they’re taking some pretty steep measures,” he said.
The temporary change went into effect days after video of a police incident, where a man fled police in the District by ramming a cruiser with his car and speeding away, was widely shared on social media, though Thoms says the change was about public health during a pandemic.
Thoms has also said it would create a uniform 2 a.m. closing time across the Quad-Cities.
“There’s some revenue dollars that (bar owners) would potentially lose between the 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. hour, so we’ll see if that holds true,” he said.
District bar owners plan to be at Monday night’s meeting.
“2 a.m. kills us. There’s going to be a lot of bars that (will) shut down for good,” Michaels said.
He has prepared a six-page speech for Monday night’s meeting. Billy Bob’s had capacity for 600 people in non-COVID-19 times with room for games, such as Jenga, darts and pool tables; a long bar; a dance floor; a mechanical bull; and a stage for live music.
“Fifty percent of my sales are from 12:30 to 2:30, last call,” Michaels said.
“You see a big increase between 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and that’s people from Iowa coming over so … that’s going to hurt. Most of those Iowa people are not coming over for the last 20 minutes of the night” if bars close at 2 a.m.
Michaels temporarily closed Billy Bob’s again, with a reopening date of Aug. 14 when St. Ambrose University students and Augustana College athletes are scheduled to be back. He will also rely on a DJ when he reopens, with live music starting in October.
Kyle Peters, owner/promoter at Daiquiri Factory, shifted hours of operation from five days a week to 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The bar generated more revenue once Illinois allowed the sale of to-go drinks.
“Those have been huge. That was the first sign of actual relief for me, as far as real relief. Money and grants are always great … but having the ability to have the to-go (orders) allowed us to get back to work and get our product back on the market,” he said. It “gives the option to enjoy it off-site, wherever (the customer) wants to go.”
Daq Fac, as it's known, has relied on its outdoor patio space since reopening. That's where the bar’s in-house DJ Frost works. But Peters shares some of Michaels’ concerns about the earlier closing time.
“I don’t think we should make any permanent changes in today’s current climate. There’s too many variables right now,” Peters said. “The District is a night-time economy, it always has been. That’s something we really need to think about before we make it permanent.”
