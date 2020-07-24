What will happen to the nighttime economy? Rock Island may make earlier 2 a.m. bar closing permanent

Rock Island City Council will mull over when bars in the city should close at its meeting Monday night.

As liquor commissioner, Mayor Mike Thoms ordered bars to close at 2 a.m., instead of 3 a.m., a few weeks ago, to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. According to Monday’s agenda, city officials will discuss making that change permanent.

“It leaves in the ordinance language for extended hours from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., but not from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.,” said Mayor Mike Thoms on Friday.

The time change coincided with increased safety measures, such as a fencing with limited entry points. There, one bouncer uses a metal-detecting wand while the other bouncer checks ID cards. The fencing and some street closures allows for more spacing, social distancing, and the ID checks limits underage people coming in, Thoms said.

Chris Michaels, owner of Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar in The District, compared it to airport security screenings.

“In order to get into the plaza area, you have to be 21, you have to be searched and they’re taking some pretty steep measures,” he said.