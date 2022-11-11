What's a business improvement district? A look into five in the Q-C area

Sometimes, people ask to be taxed.

The Quad-Cities has five Business Improvement Districts (BID), which operate by self-imposed taxation. And some say the area needs more.

Set within a specific geographic area, or BID, property owners within that area pay an extra tax on their property. The proceeds from the tax then go toward improvements that will benefit the area.

Each community in the Quad-Cities area has its own form of BID, but they operate under varying acronyms. In Illinois, they are Special Service Areas, or SSAs. Iowa calls them Self-Supported Municipal Improvement Districts, or SSMIDs.

Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline and the Village of East Davenport each has a form of BID. For the last few years, Rock Island has been considering establishing a downtown SSA, which has produced some controversy.

If the Rock Island City Council chooses to adopt the SSA, it will be managed by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, which is similar to how the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization operate.

According to the draft budget for Rock Island, a yearly budget of $534,750 would result from the proposed tax levy of 1.15%. The SSA would generate about $315,000 per year, with the city funding $150,000 and the private sector funding $69,750. The draft budget also allocates salaries for Chamber fees and staff.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership has been around since 1977. In 2021, it had a reported income of more than $1.5 million, according to its website. That money came from events, city services and grants through Rhythm City Casino.

The SSMID specifically collected just more than $722,000 last year. Per city contract, the Chamber's role is to manage those funds.

In Bettendorf, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization's SSMID started in July 2019 and will continue for four years, with a rate not to exceed $2.75 per thousand dollars of taxable valuation. For example, a property with a taxable value of $100,000 must pay $275 annually into the SSMID.

Moline operates multiple SSAs, including one at Bass Street Landing and another in the greater downtown area.

In East Moline, volunteers take care of the eight-block SSA. Because it does not pay for management, all $60,000 collected is invested. The fund is divided into thirds, which the first portion going to a facade-and-fencing program.

Property owners who make cosmetic improvements on their property can be reimbursed up to $5,000. During COVID, restaurants began putting up outdoor fences to try and accommodate the increase in outdoor dining, for instance, and the SSA granted a $2,500 reimbursement to those business owners to help off-set costs.

Beautification is another leg of the spending, including hanging baskets, flower pots and maintenance.

Adam Guthrie, chairman of East Moline's SSA, said the program has used left-over funds for other projects, such as helping Redeem (Revitalize and Develop East Moline) build a stage at Runner's Park. The SSA also was able to fund a shaded structure and outfit it with benches and tables.

"We want to stimulate the business economy down here with beautification," he said. "And we want business owners to take pride in their businesses, too."

East Moline spends the third portion of the money on a partnership with East Moline Main Street, a non-profit. The organizations work hand-in-hand, creating events that encourage people to patronize downtown businesses.

Main Street takes care of the marketing to bring people in, and the SSA supplies the funding, Guthrie said.

The Village of East Davenport operates a similar program. Mark Gould, owner of Religious Supply Center, serves as president of the Property Owners Association. When the idea of a BID came up, he was onboard right away.

But, not everyone was. Gould went door-to-door to collect signatures to try and get other property owners to join, he said.

The handful who were hesitant were concerned the projects would benefit only certain owners. When Gould explained the laws of the SSMID require the money be used for improvements that benefit the whole area, opinions changed.

"That made our selling much easier," he said.

Recently, the Village raised its tax from 2% to 3%. With the money, lighting, benches, and waste receptacles have been purchased, and the brick crosswalks refurbished.

"A lot of things are just to appeal to the entire Village," he said. "It's paid off remarkably well."

That sentiment is popular among business owners who double as property owners. In Bettendorf, K&K Hardware owner Don Keller said with the Downtown Bettendorf Organization sprucing up the downtown, it has raised his property value.

While the city does what it can, local governments often have to go through lengthy processes to accomplish new landscaping or streetscape improvements. Through the Downtown Bettendorf Organization, a liaison helps give voice to property owners. Rather than calling City Hall, there's someone else who can handle it.

Another benefit to the organization is promoting downtown events, which bring more people to the area, increasing sales.

"The more people we can get downtown, the more people can see what businesses are down here," Keller said.