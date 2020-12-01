 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's going up: Hungry Hobo coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf
topical alert top story

What's going up: Hungry Hobo coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf

{{featured_button_text}}

A Hungry Hobo restaurant with a drive-through lane will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.

The restaurant will be relocating from just down the street in Cumberland Square which does not have a drive-through, Joe B. Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank, said in an email.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new location is expected to be open May 1. 

The Slavens family is developing the building that also will have one or two additional tenants, depending on interest. Bush Construction designed the building and will construct it.

A site plan for the 4,800-square-foot building was approved Nov. 17 by the Bettendorf City Council, but the restaurant was not identified at that time. The vote was 5-2, and came after two neighbors spoke against it.

The move leaves another vacancy in the Cumberland Square shopping center that lost anchor tenant CVS several years ago.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the lowest share of income spent on mortgages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News