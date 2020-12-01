What's going up: Hungry Hobo coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf

A Hungry Hobo restaurant with a drive-through lane will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.

The restaurant will be relocating from just down the street in Cumberland Square which does not have a drive-through, Joe B. Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank, said in an email.

The new location is expected to be open May 1.

The Slavens family is developing the building that also will have one or two additional tenants, depending on interest. Bush Construction designed the building and will construct it.

A site plan for the 4,800-square-foot building was approved Nov. 17 by the Bettendorf City Council, but the restaurant was not identified at that time. The vote was 5-2, and came after two neighbors spoke against it.

The move leaves another vacancy in the Cumberland Square shopping center that lost anchor tenant CVS several years ago.

