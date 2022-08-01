 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going up in the Quad-Cities?

  • Updated
  • 0

New projects are underway in the Quad Cities. Here are a few of them:

birchwoodsouth.jpg
  • On 53rd Street in Davenport, the Birchwood South Development is slowly taking shape. HyVee Fast & Fresh, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Mister Car Wash have been announced so far. Behind the buildings are residential units by Dolan Homes.
  • On 53rd Street, near Elmore in Davenport, the former Wendy's building has been torn down and replaced with a car wash.
  • New construction is going up on Belmont and Middle Road in Bettendorf.
MLounge.jpg
  • In Downtown Davenport, a new bar is going in at 217 N. Brady Street, next to Cru Bottle Shop. M Lounge does not have a definitive opening date yet, but owners said the doors will open "very soon."
