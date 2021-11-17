'When is enough, enough?': UAW picketers in Waterloo think their local will vote down the Deere contract

Paul Ganske, 74, stood at the UAW Hall entrance in Waterloo in the freezing cold for hours, making a pitch to drivers to vote “no." He felt it would “absolutely” be voted down in Waterloo, but be approved across all the local unions. He predicted Waterloo would vote it down 60/40.

“We’ve come a long way since the first offer, but the third one is basically the same as the second,” he said. “John Deere would be happy with a little over 50% favoring it. But that’s not representative of a happy workforce. More like 80% would be.”

Ganske, an electrician, first worked at John Deere from 1979 until 1985 when he was laid off, and started again this June after “retiring” from General Motors. He had signs posted on his car windows, with amendments he’d like to see made to the agreement.

“I just need a few. I don’t need all of them,” he said. A $10,000 signing bonus, and a 15% immediate wage increase, with 3% annually, were some of them.

“John Deere has been good to me, but they can do better,” he said. “People need to remember that Waterloo John Deere is responsible for making John Deere what it is today.”

Another worker, who voted against it, felt more could be offered in terms of the health care and retirement benefits.

“The cost of my tractor went up, and Bill Gates has enough stock in the company to be able to retire comfortably …," he said. "The company has money to give. When is enough, enough?”

