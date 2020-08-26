Whitey's closes East Moline location temporarily because of COVID-19

Whitey's Ice Cream has closed its East Moline location temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the company said, "Given this news, we are going to close down our East Moline location for a few days in order to deep clean the store and give the employees who worked time to get tested."

The East Moline location is at 1335 Avenue of the Cities.

The employee last worked "before the weekend" and no other employees are showing symptoms at this time, the post said.

All other locations remain open.

In June, its 53rd Street, Davenport, location was closed temporarily after an employee tested positive.

"Please know we are doing everything we can to keep our employees safe and healthy while at work and we greatly appreciate your understanding and support during these strange times," the post said.