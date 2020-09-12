Whitey's Ice Cream to close NorthPark Mall location

The location has been closed since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its lease was expiring soon. It will not reopen, the post said. Whitey's has been at NorthPark Mall for 33 years.

"We are very sad to be closing this store, but we know it is the right time," it said in the post. "We want to thank each and every customer for their business at this location over the past 33 years. Additionally, we want to thank all of our extraordinary employees who helped build this location into a fantastic store."