Whitey's temporarily closes Eldridge, 53rd Street stores due to COVID-19 cases

In a precautionary move, Whitey’s Ice Cream has temporarily closed its Eldridge location and its 53rd Street Davenport location due to positive COVID-19 cases among its workforce.

One worker at each location has contracted the virus, but neither has worked in a few days and neither is believed to have contracted the coronavirus at work.

In Facebook announcements posted to social media Thursday, Whitey’s said one employee at both the Eldridge and 53rd Street locations contracted COVID-19 outside of work, but informed the company of their positive test result on Thursday.

Both workers have not worked since this past weekend, Whitey’s said on social media. As of Thursday, no other workers at either location were showing symptoms.

Both locations will be closed for a few days to allow time for a store cleaning and for Whitey’s employees at the impacted stores to get tested.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding and we will hopefully be back open soon!” Whitey’s wrote on social media.

