Who's digging in my neighborhood? MetroNet is constructing an underground fiber optics network in Quad-Cities

MetroNet is expanding its telecommunications services — including high speed Internet — in the Quad-Cities.

Company workers are currently constructing an underground fiber optics network here.

MetroNet will notify homeowners by postcard, a large construction sign at the entrance to neighborhoods, and by smaller signs near mailboxes stating workers will be in the area.

Homeowners also will notice pink flags and temporary paint marking existing underground utilities.

Here are some answers from MetroNet to commonly asked questions from homeowners.

• I have a sprinkler system, dog fence, sump pump line or other underground item. What do I need to do to make sure these items are marked and avoided during construction?

Answer: Your should notify MetroNet of these items. You can either mark them with pink flags or landscape-safe spray paint, or report them at metronetinc.com/construction by clicking the Ask Questions tab.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Does MetroNet have permission to be on property?