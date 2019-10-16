Two volunteers on the Hilltop Campus Village Board in Davenport were among the recipients of a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Robert Lee, HCV board president and Kelly Young, HCV board vice-president and organization chair, were honored with individual awards. They were nominated by Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa State Coordinator.
“Bob and I are both honored to have been nominated by Main Street Iowa and presented with these awards”, said Young, who works at Russell in Davenport. “One of the greatest things about the Main Street Iowa program is the technical assistance it provides to each district.”
“Working with the Hilltop Campus Village has allowed me to bring my skill set to the organization and pursue my interest in urban revitalization,” said Lee, a retired executive from Palmer College of Chiropractic. “It has also allowed me the chance to learn from others and establish productive relationships both in the community and around the state.”