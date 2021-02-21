Who's hiring: Substitute teachers needed in Davenport

Ever thought about teaching? Davenport Community School District needs substitute teachers.

“The COVID pandemic has definitely increased the need for substitute teachers,” said Jami Weinzierl, director of human resources & equity for the Davenport Community School District. “With COVID, situations can arise where staff members may be out for 10 to 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Or, a staff member’s child could have tested positive for the virus.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds eased the qualifications for substitutes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can now be at least age 20, with an associate's degree or 60 semester hours through a regionally-accredited institution. Prior to the pandemic, applicants had to be ages 21 or older, and have a bachelor's degree. During the pandemic, the day limitation for working (5 days in a row, 10 days in a month, in any one assignment) has been lifted, and the long-term sub day limit, 90 days, was removed.

There is a national shortage for substitute teachers, and the need has only grown during the pandemic.

Some experienced substitutes are declining jobs because of their age, or pre-exisiting health conditions, which put them of higher risk if exposed to COVID-19, Weinzierl said.