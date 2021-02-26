Winsor Consulting Group turns rundown former Buffalo High School into its offices

BUFFALO — Many historic buildings dot the landscape of Buffalo, Iowa, including the former Buffalo High School, now home to the Winsor Consulting Group.
Brian Sprott, president and managing partner, said the company chose the challenge to renovate the building, “as we needed a much larger location for our growing team, as well as the infatuation with the character of the building. One of our core values is to continue to invest in the local communities around us. Buffalo has a lot to offer and the City Council was beyond happy to accept our local and fast growing company.”
Winsor Consulting, an information technology and cybersecurity business, moved to Buffalo from the west end of Davenport, about eight minutes away.
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Winsor worked closely with Buffalo City Hall to follow the requirements put in place under the Historic Society of Buffalo, Sprott said. The original one-story building was complete in 1900 and a second story was added in 1928.
“The building was in extremely poor shape when we purchased it,” he said. “The plaster was falling off the walls, the HVAC was not operational, the electrical was not to code, the original tin ceilings were rusted and falling apart and the list goes on and on.”
Winsor had the roof replaced, did tuck pointing, parking lot replacement and landscaping on the exterior. The original flooring as well as the original tin ceilings were refinished as well.
“The driving force behind restoring this dilapidated building was its history, and wanting to invest in a small and local town. Personally, I loved the tin ceilings and flooring which is what sold me on making this building our headquarters.”
”We went to great lengths to keep the same flanked floor plan and installed new full length windows to restore the original character, as well as other requirements and suggestions that we had with being a historical place.’
The former high school has had several owners, Sprott said.
”One had hopes to turn the building into a personal house, the second party wanted to turn it into condos.”
Winsor Consulting currently occupies the entire building, having grown from six employees to 28.
“We have capacity to add approximately another 15 employees in the office,” Sprott said. “We spent a considerable amount of time and money to build out fully redundant and secure datacenter in order to provide our clients options for disaster recovery solutions.”