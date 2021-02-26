Winsor Consulting Group turns rundown former Buffalo High School into its offices

BUFFALO — Many historic buildings dot the landscape of Buffalo, Iowa, including the former Buffalo High School, now home to the Winsor Consulting Group.

Brian Sprott, president and managing partner, said the company chose the challenge to renovate the building, “as we needed a much larger location for our growing team, as well as the infatuation with the character of the building. One of our core values is to continue to invest in the local communities around us. Buffalo has a lot to offer and the City Council was beyond happy to accept our local and fast growing company.”

Winsor Consulting, an information technology and cybersecurity business, moved to Buffalo from the west end of Davenport, about eight minutes away.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Winsor worked closely with Buffalo City Hall to follow the requirements put in place under the Historic Society of Buffalo, Sprott said. The original one-story building was complete in 1900 and a second story was added in 1928.

“The building was in extremely poor shape when we purchased it,” he said. “The plaster was falling off the walls, the HVAC was not operational, the electrical was not to code, the original tin ceilings were rusted and falling apart and the list goes on and on.”