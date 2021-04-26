Wish List update: The Strouses are moved in

Wooldridge serves as the social worker at Edgewater on Third and arranged for their move into the handicapped-accessible apartment.

But if recovering from COVID-19 wasn't enough, Bud was told by his physician he needed heart valve replacement surgery.

"Bud's been through quite a bit," Shelly said. "The valve replacement has made a big difference; he feels so much better now."

Fortunately, the Strouses were able to get moved and settled in to their new apartment in March before Bud's heart surgery earlier this month. The surgery was done by angioplasty, making it an easier recovery for Bud.

Shelly is grateful to Bill's Moving and Storage for their help.

"They did a quick job and a good job; they got everything moved — even the food in the fridge," she said. "They did the packing and the moving. They were very polite. They sent a crew of four guys and they got done in three hours."