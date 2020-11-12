With greenhouses and a grain bin, Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo finds ways to stay open

”There is no extra charge to eat in a greenhouse if they aren’t in use, but there is a $20 fee to reserve one of the greenhouses,” she said.

There is additional seating in an authentic grain bin at the south end of the deck which has a roof and is enclosed on three sides, with vinyl added to the open side to keep in the heat from the electric fireplaces.

Heise said the grain bin was brought to the Brew Lab from a farm in Iowa.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew we had to find ways to remain open so we adjusted our sails to what was happening and we knew we had to find some type of sheltered seating outside for us to get through the winter.

During the summer months, when the business was first closed to in-person dining, the staff first moved tables from inside to a patio area on the south side of the building…

”We built a white picket fence around the area and later built six cedar picnic tables and placed them on gravel bases,” Heise said.

A shuffle board game and Dagz table have been added inside and the décor features a combination of the “old and the new” with vintage coolers and kegs.