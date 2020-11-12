With greenhouses and a grain bin, Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo finds ways to stay open

GENESEO — The Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo has found a way to remain open during the winter months should the no in-person service mandate remain in place. Carry-out service also is available.
The Great Revivalist, formerly the Lionstone Brewery, was sold to Richard Schwab in March, just days before the pandemic, according to Rachel Heise, general manager.
The COVID-19 pandemic is been the biggest hurdle the business has faced, but added that she believes the staff is ready for business in spite of the coronavirus. Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered indoor dining closed as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The restaurant and brewery, 1225 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, has been completely renovated and currently is in the final stages of completing a deck for outdoor dining, added at the west side of the building.
“We first had tables on the deck when the weather was nice and we have now added six greenhouses for seating through the winter months,” Heise said.
There are three large greenhouses, large enough to seat six to eight people and three additional greenhouses to seat 3 to 4 people. Each greenhouse is lighted, has its own electric fireplace, as well as outlets to plug in phones or computers.
The greenhouses are available on a first-come, first-served basis, Heise said.
”There is no extra charge to eat in a greenhouse if they aren’t in use, but there is a $20 fee to reserve one of the greenhouses,” she said.
There is additional seating in an authentic grain bin at the south end of the deck which has a roof and is enclosed on three sides, with vinyl added to the open side to keep in the heat from the electric fireplaces.
Heise said the grain bin was brought to the Brew Lab from a farm in Iowa.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew we had to find ways to remain open so we adjusted our sails to what was happening and we knew we had to find some type of sheltered seating outside for us to get through the winter.
During the summer months, when the business was first closed to in-person dining, the staff first moved tables from inside to a patio area on the south side of the building…
”We built a white picket fence around the area and later built six cedar picnic tables and placed them on gravel bases,” Heise said.
A shuffle board game and Dagz table have been added inside and the décor features a combination of the “old and the new” with vintage coolers and kegs.
“We have tried to showcase old items yet make us look new at the same time,” Heise said.
Menu items include a variety of sandwiches, pizza, salads and appetizers in addition to brewed beers and brewed sodas. Heise said all sodas are made with pure cane sugar and are caffeine free. There is also a kid’s menu.
The Revivalist Brew Lab employs 26 employees, some part-time and others full-time. Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with the bar open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, call the Brew Lab at 309-944-5466.
