With Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island shutting down, door closes on potential of indoor cannabis smoking lounge in Q-C

Hickey Brothers in downtown Rock Island, which might have been the most likely spot to offer indoor cannabis smoking in Illinois when recreational marijuana becomes legal Jan. 1, is closing at the end of 2019.

Michelle Royal, owner of the cigar and hookah smoking lounge, said she had considered adding indoor cannabis smoking to her operation, but it's not going to happen.

She said she likely would have had to relocate from her existing location at 130 18th St. in Rock Island. Federal funds were used for recent renovations of that building, and therefore, its owners have to follow federal guidelines, which prohibit marijuana use. Also, the Rock Island City Council would have to vote on whether to allow such a business.

"If there's no light at the end of the tunnel, I really have no other choice," Royal said. "Where do I go? There's not enough meat on the bone. … We're behind on rent, and if we don't have something in play in the next few weeks, (my landlord) would have to send a notice of closing the store."

Illinois legislation approved last month clarified that any stand-alone cannabis smoking lounges must operate out of existing tobacco smoking lounges. Also, those businesses cannot sell food or drinks.