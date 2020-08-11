Without power, Double D Diner in Davenport rolls out a grill to keep business going

Businesses took to social media to say if they were open or closed Tuesday to let customers know where to go. Much like Monday afternoon and night, motorists packed into drive thrus and parking lots of businesses with power to get food, goods and/or gasoline.

Businessman Matt Stern's "QC take out and delivery" Facebook page was a buzz as people with internet access searched for what was open.

While the entire intersection of Pine and 53rd streets was dark, the smoke from the grill rose up as a signal of commerce in northwest Davenport.

Reese wasn't sure what the rest of the day or week would bring. Her meat supplier is based in Cedar Rapids, which was hit as hard, if not worse, than the Quad-Cities during Monday's storms.

She expected the rib-eye steaks to sell out before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with burgers, brats and soda pop and chips.

"Kind of like a fair," Reese said. "I thought I got out of concessions," she later joked with coworkers.

Customers and workers often traded stories about Monday's storm as small talk and some customers sat on the curb to eat in the shade of the strip mall.

"We're just going to do what we can," Reese said.