Without power, Double D Diner in Davenport rolls out a grill to keep business going

Dusti Reese switched Double D Diner to a generator Monday to make sure the restaurant's food would not go bad.
She wasn't sure what to do Tuesday morning as the northwest Davenport diner still sat without power, but she noticed people were already driving around at 7:30 a.m. looking for places to eat.
Reese wheeled her outdoor grill to the front of her 2225 W. 53rd St., Suite 400 diner, put up her tent and began to grill.
"I think there was a demand. The northwest part of Davenport has a demand and we just wanted to feed the community," she said as she worked the grill Tuesday morning.
It's been like this for the small business owner ever since she opened on Feb. 29, 2020. Yes, just about two weeks before coronavirus was declared a pandemic and business owners have had to adapt since.
"We make it work; I'm pretty creative."
Grilling outside Tuesday was making "the best of a bad situation," she said.
Reese was working the grill, which frequently held about 20 burgers, about 10 brats and a handful of tenderloins and rib-eye steaks, while coordinating inventory counts. Friends or coworkers would arrive in vehicles throughout Tuesday morning with more buns or meat from wherever was open with power to keep feeding customers who stopped by.
Businesses took to social media to say if they were open or closed Tuesday to let customers know where to go. Much like Monday afternoon and night, motorists packed into drive thrus and parking lots of businesses with power to get food, goods and/or gasoline.
Businessman Matt Stern's "QC take out and delivery" Facebook page was a buzz as people with internet access searched for what was open.
While the entire intersection of Pine and 53rd streets was dark, the smoke from the grill rose up as a signal of commerce in northwest Davenport.
Reese wasn't sure what the rest of the day or week would bring. Her meat supplier is based in Cedar Rapids, which was hit as hard, if not worse, than the Quad-Cities during Monday's storms.
She expected the rib-eye steaks to sell out before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with burgers, brats and soda pop and chips.
"Kind of like a fair," Reese said. "I thought I got out of concessions," she later joked with coworkers.
Customers and workers often traded stories about Monday's storm as small talk and some customers sat on the curb to eat in the shade of the strip mall.
"We're just going to do what we can," Reese said.
Double D Diner was able to take cash and card, thanks to still being able to access their Square card reader.
"I was able to get that going. Nobody has internet, but we were able to get that through," Reese said.
One regular customer left with his food and had a message for Reese.
"Bye Dusti, you're a genius!"
