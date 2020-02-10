WIU will offer a cannabis production minor at its Macomb campus next fall

Andy Baker, director of WIU’s school of agriculture, said Monday the new minor will likely fall under an ag science degree from the university. Baker said faculty are still working on partnerships with hemp producers and those in the recreational and medical marijuana businesses.

“There’s certainly enough hemp producers in the state that (students) could get experience working in the field,” Baker said. “There’s going to be some opportunities and we’re still developing those relationships.”

WIU also has an advantage in that professor Win Phippen has been growing and studying hemp for research, thanks to the U.S. Farm Bill of 2014. He also leads the university’s alternative crops program.

“This new course and minor are perfect complements to our comprehensive degree program,” Baker said in a news release.

“We’re excited to be a part of this flourishing industry and providing in-demand, and new, academic opportunities for our students,” said WIU Interim President Martin Abraham in a news release.

Discussion about launching a minor occurred last spring and faculty resources are being shared to ensure the core class for the minor is offered during fall and spring semesters starting in the 2020-2021 academic calendar at the Macomb campus.