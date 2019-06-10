Women Lead Change is launching a new grant initiative, the Girls with Goals Fund.
Officials announced the new program Sunday, at the 2019 Women of Achievement Awards ceremony. It will exist in conjunction with the existing awards program.
Nonprofit organizations across Iowa may apply to receive funds for programs that help empower girls to grow into strong women leaders, according to a news release. Qualifying nonprofits would boast missions that ensure all girls, kindergarten through eighth grade, have an opportunity to gain critical skills that will support their growth as women leaders.
Missions include inspiring girls to recognize their inner strength; celebrating all of the characteristics that make each girl one of a kind; sparking the interest and confidence in girls to pursue careers in male-dominated fields; and empowering girls of all ages through mentorship.
Iowa organizations interested in applying for the Girls with Goals Fund should email info@wlcglobal.org. The fund will be distributed through the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.
Tax deductible contributions can be sent to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation at 324 3rd St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52401.
For more information, visit wlcglobal.org/women-achievement/grant.