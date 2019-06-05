Women Lead Change has named Emilyne Slagle as its new Quad-Cities program coordinator.
Slagle, a graduate of Iowa State University, was chosen after a national search, following the resignation of Deanna Woodall in January. In the role, Slagle will network in the Quad-Cities to grow the women leadership organization's annual conference, plus work to add new leadership development opportunities for women in the area.
"Building up fellow women in places of leadership and areas of their passion has always been a joy of mine," Slagle said in a news release.
She graduated from Iowa State University with degrees in political science and anthropology. After graduation, she moved to Blue Grass with her husband, Zach, and two children. Slagle has previous experience working for local schools counseling at-risk youth, according to the release.
The 2020 Women Lead Change Quad-Cities Conference will be held on May 7, 2020 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Carla Harris, a businesswoman, singer and author, will provide the keynote address.
—Times staff