Iowa American Water has launched a maintenance and painting project on its storage tank in LeClaire that will take the elevated tank out of service for about three months.
Crews on Wednesday drained the tank, located at Iowa Drive and South 14th Street, in preparation of the work.
Iowa American spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said the tank is undergoing maintenance and internal inspections ahead of repainting its interior and exterior. The nearly $500,000 project is expected to be complete by the end of October.
The painting contractor is American Suncraft Construction Co. of Medway, Ohio.
Iowa American is using an high tech paint system inside the tank that has a very low volatile organic chemical concentration that is both safer for the environment and the painters applying it.
According to Jim Runzer, Iowa American's operations director, the work is necessary to extend the tank's service. "Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers' homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods and for fire protection," he said.
Reisen said customers neighboring the tank may see a little variation in water pressure during the project but water quality will not be impacted.
She said LeClaire residents will continue to be served water via Iowa American's pipeline from the metro Quad-Cities. "The only difference is it won't go to the tank first," she said.
Iowa American will keep its Quad-City tanks at higher levels and run its pumping stations at higher rates to boost the water, she said, adding the company only has one storage tank in LeClaire.
During the sandblasting and painting work, the entire tank will be shrouded to protect the spread of airborne dust and paint onto nearby properties, homes and cars. Once painting begins, crews will work seven days a week from 7 a.m. to dusk weather-permitting. The aggressive schedule is necessary to put the tank back into service before the colder weather hits.
Reisen said this is the only painting project underway but Iowa American hopes to complete tank painting projects on 60th Street in northwest Davenport and in Clinton.