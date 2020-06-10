'You have everything you need to grow tourism': Visit Quad Cities unveils master tourism plan

Quad-Cities officials unveiled an 86-page document Wednesday as the master tourism plan for the bi-state region.
The reveal was done via a virtual conference hosted Wednesday morning by Visit Quad-Cities officials and Richard Cutting-Miller, executive vice president of Resonance Consultancy, which worked on the plan.
The document — available for anyone to read online at https://visitquadcities.com/about/tourism-master-plan — has been months in the making and included community and visitor surveys, among other steps in the process.
While the immediate steps outlined Wednesday seemed to point toward the formation of committees and other organizations, Dave Herrell, chief executive officer of Visit Quad-Cities, emphasized a collaborative effort across the region needs to happen to move the market forward.
One of those items, local residents bragging about the Quad-Cities, is something that Herrell has previously pointed to and it seems to be increasing. He said Wednesday morning that 29% of local residents said they talked up their home market in 2016, but that number has since jumped to 48%.
“We’ve got to get that north of 48%," he said. "If we’re going to do the things to attract talent and investment and investors, we’ve got to get a sense of pride in our community."
Resonance Consultancy will likely continue to be involved as the master tourism plan is used by local leaders. Resonance's Cutting-Miller said organizations, leaders, tourists and residents all contributed their perspectives and insights about the Quad-Cities throughout the project.
“Your tourism assets, your experiences, your programming, just the makeup of your creative economy — you have everything you need to grow tourism and increase quality of life for your residents. It’s just a matter of joining forces” to move that forward “and to invest in the assets and to create a cohesive and coherent plan, which I think we’ve done a terrific job of doing to make that the future of the Quad-Cities. It’s a terrific place," he said.
Other topics highlighted during a video conference call Wednesday morning included focusing on local residents and short-haul tourists in the short-term to help the economy bounce back from the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
The plan also calls for studying events offered locally to see if they could be tweaked or if some have run their course. Herrell also mentioned the need to reinvest in existing infrastructure to boost events. He said conversations will need to occur to determine how any work would be funded.
A media member asked Herrell about how the Putnam Museum’s exhibit on race factored into the master tourism plan.
“Yes, I think it’s good when cultural institutions get us to a point where we’re having these conversations, but quite frankly our community needs to do a lot more,” Herrell said.
“It’s time that we put some action around it and we need to do that in a variety of things where people connect. Whether it’s in cultural institutions like the Putnam or the Figge (Art Museum) or the public art things that we see around the community, mural projects or sculptures. We need to push the envelope and have conversations, even sometimes if they’re difficult, if we’re going to grow and improve as a destination.”
