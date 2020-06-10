'You have everything you need to grow tourism': Visit Quad Cities unveils master tourism plan

Resonance Consultancy will likely continue to be involved as the master tourism plan is used by local leaders. Resonance's Cutting-Miller said organizations, leaders, tourists and residents all contributed their perspectives and insights about the Quad-Cities throughout the project.

“Your tourism assets, your experiences, your programming, just the makeup of your creative economy — you have everything you need to grow tourism and increase quality of life for your residents. It’s just a matter of joining forces” to move that forward “and to invest in the assets and to create a cohesive and coherent plan, which I think we’ve done a terrific job of doing to make that the future of the Quad-Cities. It’s a terrific place," he said.

Other topics highlighted during a video conference call Wednesday morning included focusing on local residents and short-haul tourists in the short-term to help the economy bounce back from the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

The plan also calls for studying events offered locally to see if they could be tweaked or if some have run their course. Herrell also mentioned the need to reinvest in existing infrastructure to boost events. He said conversations will need to occur to determine how any work would be funded.