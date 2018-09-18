While former anchor stores remain empty at malls across the Quad-Cities, Younkers' online store has returned.
Younkers returned online along with Bon-Ton and its subsidiaries, following an Indiana-based company, CSC Generation, purchasing the brand and customer information. The retail stores closed last month after Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy and sold its assets.
CSC purchased the company's name and customer lists for around $900,000, according to a USA Today report.
Jordan Voloshin, the new president of Bon-Ton, posted a letter to customers following the announcement.
"We were inspired by the opportunity to rebuild an American icon," he said in the statement. "I spent many days at various stores talking to customers who were truly saddened by the thought of losing their beloved brand. Few companies are lucky to have customers who are this invested in its success."
For now, Younkers will remain exclusively online, he said, but the relaunched store has a new mix of merchandise, including home appliances.
According to the USA Today report, the company may reopen stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Younkers was founded in Keokuk, Iowa, in 1856. Along with stores across the country, Younkers stores at malls in Davenport, Moline and Muscatine closed this summer.