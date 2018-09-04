The same week it closed doors across the country, Bon-Ton and Younkers posted online that stores might return.
Websites for Younkers, Carson's, Boston Store and other subsidiaries of Bon-Ton have front-page messages announcing the brands are coming back. The Younkers website states, "We've got great news — Younkers is coming back!"
Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy in February, after the company was unable to find an investor. It was purchased by a group of liquidators and creditors in a bankruptcy auction in April.
Along with hundreds of stores across the country, that led to the closure of Younkers stores at malls in Davenport, Moline and Muscatine.
A Bon-Ton representative could not be reached by press time Tuesday.
There is no word yet on whether the announcement means stores will be re-opened. USA Today reported the new Bon-Ton would focus on online sales, but physical stores in Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could open.
—Sarah Ritter