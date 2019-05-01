U-Haul providing 30 days of free storage to affected Davenport residents
U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa is providing 30 days of free storage to residents affected by flooding in Davenport.
Residents may also use U-Box containers for 30 days, according to a news release. U-Box containers allow customers to store items in the company’s warehouses or deliver them to a location of their choice.
“The waters in the Mississippi River have been high for weeks due to heavy rains and snowmelt,” said Robert Hampton, U-Haul of Eastern Iowa president, in the release. “The flooding is unpredictable and we want to make sure residents know they can store their belongings with U-Haul for no cost for one month.”
U-Haul stores offer supplies to help with storm recovery, such as boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. The company urges customers to top off their propane tanks in the event of long-term power outages.
For more information, contact the U-Haul locations in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline or Rock Island.
--Sarah Ritter
Total Solutions offering free IT assistance to businesses
Total Solutions is offering free IT assistance for businesses affected by flooding in downtown Davenport.
“When you’re in disaster recovery mode, IT can be a crucial element to keep your business running even if your physical location isn’t operational,” said President Melissa Pepper, in a news release. “When I came into the office this morning, everyone was focused on the flood. From water in basements to checking on clients downtown, we all knew we needed to jump into action to help our community get back to business.”
Total Solutions specializes in IT disaster recovery services, from restoring hardware after natural disasters to preventing cybersecurity threats.
Any business owner with flood damage can call 563-200-9019 to request assistance or determine solutions to recover their technology.
--Sarah Ritter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.