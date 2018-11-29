U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos statement:
“I’m humbled to have earned the support of my colleagues to serve as the Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Under the tremendous leadership of our new Assistant Democratic Leader, Ben Ray Luján, the entire Democratic Caucus worked together to flip 40 seats from Red to Blue.
“Over the next two years, our charge is to build on this progress to fortify our new Democratic Majority so we can deliver bold change for the American people. We will do this by placing a new emphasis on incumbent protection while going on offense in the districts where we came up short this year – we must do both.
“As Democrats, we are going to keep our focus on getting real results for the American people by lowering their health care costs, raising their wages and cracking down on the corruption we’ve seen from Washington Republicans. While I am hopeful that we can make some progress in this next Congress, we need to win back the White House and the Senate while defending our House Majority to completely deliver on our promise. Failure is simply not an option, we will protect this house.”
Bustos worked extensively at the DCCC over the last four years where she held four leadership positions. During the 2016 cycle, she served as the Vice-Chair of Recruitment, Co-Chair of Red to Blue and Co-Chair of Women Lead at the DCCC. In the 2018 cycle, she served as the Chair of Heartland Engagement at the DCCC where she mentored several candidates across 12 states.
Also in the 2018 cycle, she served as a Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee on the governmental side where she worked to develop the House Democrats “For the People” agenda.
