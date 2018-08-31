NEW BOSTON, Ill. — The federal government needs to help farmers hurt by trade wars, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
At a Friday morning forum at Cargill's facility in New Boston, Illinois, Bustos told representatives of the Illinois Farm Bureau and Farmers for Free Trade about legislation.
A bill proposed by Bustos and U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, would direct funds the federal government is collecting from tariffs on imported goods toward trade promotion assistance for farmers and ranchers.
"Our view is this: they’ve been hurt by this unnecessary trade war, and we want to do something to help them," Bustos said. "At minimum we hope it (the bill) draws attention to the harm that’s been done to our family farmers and our producers."
Bustos, who sits on the Congressional Farm Conference Committee, said she wanted to meet with Mercer County farmers before working on the farm bill Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
"Illinois will have a decent seat at the table on this, but we’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot of differences between the Senate version and House version," she said.
The current farm bill expires at the end of September. Every five years Congress reauthorizes farm programs through the bill.
Chad Bell, a third-generation Viola, Illinois, area farmer, said the trade war is chief among farmers' concerns.
"We want free trade, and right now that’s being hindered," said Bell. "China’s a big market for us, and right now we’re being completely shut out of that with our soybeans and a lot of other commodities, livestock as well."
Bell is one of 13 Illinois Farm Bureau members heading to Washington next week to discuss issues with members of Congress. The three days of meetings will include talks with a representative from the Chinese embassy.
Adam Nielsen, Illinois Farm Bureau director of national legislation and policy sevelopment, said twice a year the organization sends leaders to meet with members of Congress and federal agencies. Next week they also will meet with one of the president’s economic advisers, he said.
"There’s no shortage of issues," Nielsen said. "There will also be discussion about the renewable fuel standard and what’s happening at the EPA. We’re hopeful, we’re optimistic, they can bridge these differences and get something done before September."
Mercer County Farm Bureau Board president Michael Zecher said agriculture is "in a tough situation right now" and farmers are "feeling it in the pocketbooks."
"The markets have definitely reacted to the tariffs negatively," he said. "That is a huge impact on our overall profitability. I’m going to wait and see how this works out before I start investing in, putting money into equipment."
