AMES, Iowa — When Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland sees Hakeem Butler in a one-on-one situation, he knows his job is to get him the ball. After that, it’s out of Noland’s hands.
″(Just) let Hakeem do Hakeem things,” Noland said.
In the second quarter of Saturday’s 37-27 loss to Oklahoma, Butler did just that. The 6-foot-6 big-play receiver caught a downfield pass from Noland and shed three tacklers, completing two dizzying 360-degree revolutions in the process.
The result was a highlight-reel, 51-yard touchdown.
“I’m just always trying to score, every time I touch it. That’s just my goal,” Butler said.
It was a spectacle for the 58,479 in attendance who saw it live at Jack Trice Stadium. Noland, who was hit shortly after the throw, didn’t have the same pleasure.
“I never even saw him break the tackles until I watched on the big screen, because I couldn’t see it,” the quarterback said.
That touchdown was just the beginning of what turned out to be a memorable performance for Butler, who racked up a career-best 174 yards plus two touchdowns on five catches.
His first score tied the game at 10-all, but his second one was just as dazzling. He caught a long pass from Noland down the sideline that he turned into a 57-yard touchdown, cutting an Oklahoma third-quarter lead to seven.
But he wasn’t done. On ISU’s following possession, a 30-yard grab by Butler set the Cyclones up at the 7-yard line, eventually resulting in a one-yard touchdown run from David Montgomery.
“It’s crazy. Teams are going to start keying on him,” Montgomery said. “I was getting keyed in on for awhile, but now they’ll start keying Hakeem, which can be a problem in many facets. Just to be able to have Hakeem out there is definitely a blessing, just knowing he can go get the ball.”
Montgomery, whom Butler called the best running back in the country, rushed for 82 yards — nearly double his production against Iowa last week.
The bruising back said that, this week, he had more room to run. He attributed part of that to Butler demanding the defense’s attention on the outside.
Last week, Butler was repeatedly targeted, but could not generate a game-changing play. He caught only three passes for 35 yards in a 13-3 loss to Iowa.
The Cyclones did lose again this week — albeit to No. 5 Oklahoma — but Butler put on a show.
Noland, starting only his second career game, said it felt great whenever he noticed Butler in single coverage.
“Every quarterback’s got their guy. He’s got two guys,” Noland said. “But your eyes light up and you just gotta stay calm in those situations, so you can make the right throw and make the right ball. You don’t want to overthrow him or under throw him, you just gotta give him a chance to catch the ball.”
After Saturday’s game, ISU coach Matt Campbell said that Butler’s ability allows the quarterbacks to have confidence.
“Obviously, Hakeem, I thought, took his game from a week ago to where he is today and I think really improved greatly. Hakeem has had a phenomenal summer. I trust him and I think he’ll be an anchor for us as we go,” Campbell said.
