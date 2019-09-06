In an East Meets West program, 6-wire virtuoso violinist Xiang Gao and Cathy Yang join St. Ambrose University pianist Marian Lee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Galvin Fine Arts Center, on Gaines Street north of Locust Street, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Featured will be classical music favorites and the music of China, culminating with a multi-media production of the “Butterfly Lovers” concerto – a Chinese “Romeo and Juliet” story. General admission is $20, $15 for faculty, alumni and seniors and $10 for children. St. Ambrose students will be admitted free with student identification.
