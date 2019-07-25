• 1,000 crackers and cookies, including Oreos, Fig Newtons and Teddy Grahams
• 10,000 Frito-Lay potato chips
• 1,824 cereal bars
• 7,200 granola bars
• 4,800 Rice Krispie Treats
• 8,640 Austin Crackers
• 23,952 bottles of water
• 1,260 pounds of grapes (that’s more than the weight of a telephone pole!)
• $500 worth of little wrapped candies. “It’s the first thing the runners grab,” Wachal said.
• 10,944 Little Debbie snacks
• 3,656 pounds (the approximate weight of a Pacific Walrus) of popsicles from Whitey's, 18,000 popsicles in all
• 6,000 Michelob Ultra beers
• 10,000 cans of soda pop
Three years ago, Wachal said, Chick-fil-A called and asked whether they could come down and give away sandwiches.
Wachal figured maybe they could cut the sandwiches in smaller pieces, but the company wanted the runners and volunteers to experience an entire sandwich.
“Every runner gets a sandwich, and one goes to every volunteer,” Wachal said
For the third straight year, Chick fil-A will prepare thousands of sandwiches, she said. A truck will be parked at the YMCA Child Care building across from the Quad-City Times.
“They cook them in the truck, and they have two chutes.” Sandwiches slide into the chutes and workers pack them up into big containers that are taken across the street, where the sandwiches are handed out.
Meanwhile, about 300 volunteers are on hand to ensure all the food distribution goes smoothly.
“When it was difficult was when we started it,” Wachal said.
Volunteers also help set up at least 120 banquet-sized tables at the party and other locations, including the VIP tent.
Wachal said a lot of volunteers show up to help on the day of the race.
“The hardest part is the heat,” she said. “Being on the concrete all that time and the mass of humanity that’s crowded around you.”
Wachal spends the day walking from one area to another to ensure volunteers have everything they need.
