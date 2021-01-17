'By the Light of the Moon' exhibit opens

An exhibit of eight works by 19th century American artist Ralph Blakelock has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, assembled from the museum's own collection and bringing to light some pieces that have not been seen in decades.

Blackelock's life was punctuated by forgeries, mental illness, intrigue and rapid fame that often overshadow his work, but in this exhibit viewers will see how he was moved by the natural world to create otherworldly landscapes, according to a news release.

"Blakelock: By the Light of the Moon," will be on display through April 25.

It is a run-up to the February opening of the next blockbuster exhibit "For America," featuring more than 90 paintings by American artists from 1810 through 2010, drawn from the collections of the National Academy of Design in New York.

“As the global pandemic has compelled many of us to connect with nature in new ways, this exhibition (by Blakelock) offers a glimpse into one artist’s connection to the land,” Vanessa Sage, assistant curator, said in the news release.