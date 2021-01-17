'By the Light of the Moon' exhibit opens

An exhibit of eight works by 19th century American artist Ralph Blakelock has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, assembled from the museum's own collection and bringing to light some pieces that have not been seen in decades.
Blackelock's life was punctuated by forgeries, mental illness, intrigue and rapid fame that often overshadow his work, but in this exhibit viewers will see how he was moved by the natural world to create otherworldly landscapes, according to a news release.
"Blakelock: By the Light of the Moon," will be on display through April 25.
It is a run-up to the February opening of the next blockbuster exhibit "For America," featuring more than 90 paintings by American artists from 1810 through 2010, drawn from the collections of the National Academy of Design in New York.
“As the global pandemic has compelled many of us to connect with nature in new ways, this exhibition (by Blakelock) offers a glimpse into one artist’s connection to the land,” Vanessa Sage, assistant curator, said in the news release.
By focusing on Blakelock’s artistic development within the context of contemporaries and movements like Romanticism — a movement that emphasized individuality, emotion, and connection to the natural world — this exhibition offers insight into the artistic practice of this innovative American artist, the release states.
Drenched in darkness and silvery moonlight, Blakelock's thickly painted landscapes have a distinctive otherworldly quality.
Born in 1847 in New York City, Blakelock was largely self-taught and is frequently associated with movements such as the Hudson River School and Barbizon painting in addition to Romanticism.
The exhibit provides insight into the context in which Blakelock created his work including stylistic shifts in American landscape painting that occurred during the late 19th century.
Visitors will be able to view that change by also visiting the Figge’s 19th-20th century American gallery where work by Blakelock’s contemporaries are on view.
“We are thrilled to share outstanding examples of (Blakelock's) work ... and to give insight into the work of this significant American artist,” Sage said.
The Figge is open for in-person viewing.
The exhibit is sponsored by John Gardner and Cathy Weideman, TBK Bank and KK Runge Associates.
