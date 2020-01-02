C.J. Carr, Rock Island

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Listed at 5-8, Carr is the shortest player among the 12 on the list. The point guard had a large impact on Rock Island's success from 2012-14 with his cat-like quickness and ability to create for himself and others.

Carr powered the Rocks to three straight Big Six titles. He averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2 steals per game in his senior season to earn co-metro player of the year honors with Baer.

He earned a scholarship to play at Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, a program in which he played at for two years. He finished his career at Division II Missouri Southern where he averaged more than 17 points in each of his final two seasons.

