Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Kennedy ran past Bettendorf 28-18. Central faltered in a 43-20 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington.
Last meeting: Kennedy 32, Central 10 (2018)
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Overview: Class 4A fifth-ranked Kennedy can clinch the district title and a playoff berth with a victory. The Cougars ran for 340 yards in the second half of last week's come-from-behind win against Bettendorf. Kennedy is second in 4A with 2,216 yards rushing. Cairron Hendred and QB Max White have combined for 23 rushing touchdowns. Central, playing its final home game of the season, has averaged 26 points per game in its last three outings. Sam Strang leads 4A in solo tackles for loss with 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.