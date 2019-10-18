Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Kennedy ran past Bettendorf 28-18. Central faltered in a 43-20 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington.

Last meeting: Kennedy 32, Central 10 (2018)

Overview: Class 4A fifth-ranked Kennedy can clinch the district title and a playoff berth with a victory. The Cougars ran for 340 yards in the second half of last week's come-from-behind win against Bettendorf. Kennedy is second in 4A with 2,216 yards rushing. Cairron Hendred and QB Max White have combined for 23 rushing touchdowns. Central, playing its final home game of the season, has averaged 26 points per game in its last three outings. Sam Strang leads 4A in solo tackles for loss with 18. 

