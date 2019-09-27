Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Kennedy edged Cedar Rapids Prairie 35-28. West was beaten by Davenport North 42-0.
Last meeting: Kennedy 47, West 7 (2018)
Overview: Kennedy is the top rushing team in 4A at 308 yards per game. Cairron Hendred has racked up 670 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cougars' lone loss was a 28-14 setback to top-ranked West Des Moines Valley two weeks ago. This is West's homecoming game. The Falcons have mustered only seven points in the last two games. They are still looking for their first passing score of the season. Kyle Burton has 9.5 tackles for loss to lead West.
