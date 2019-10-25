Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: Washington knocked off Burlington 29-21. West was shut out by Bettendorf 61-0.
Last meeting: Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Davenport West 10 (2018)
Overview: This will be the final game at West for coach Justin Peters. He announced earlier this week he'll be stepping down after five seasons as his family plans to relocate to the Salt Lake City area. Kyle Burton has had a productive season on defense for the Falcons with 15.5 tackles for loss. Washington has won back-to-back games since an 0-6 start. QB Henry Clymer has passed for 1,180 yards and eight TDs. The Warriors have six receivers with at least 10 receptions.
