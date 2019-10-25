Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Last week: Washington knocked off Burlington 29-21. West was shut out by Bettendorf 61-0.

Last meeting: Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Davenport West 10 (2018)

Twitter: @QCVarsity

Overview: This will be the final game at West for coach Justin Peters. He announced earlier this week he'll be stepping down after five seasons as his family plans to relocate to the Salt Lake City area. Kyle Burton has had a productive season on defense for the Falcons with 15.5 tackles for loss. Washington has won back-to-back games since an 0-6 start. QB Henry Clymer has passed for 1,180 yards and eight TDs. The Warriors have six receivers with at least 10 receptions.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments