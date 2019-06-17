Musician Cade Foehner, featuring Dawson's Hollow, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.  The show is for ages 21 years and older. Foehner, a singer from Shelbyville, Texas, was finished in the top five on season 16 of "American Idol." Tickets, at $10, are available at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/.

7 p.m. Thursday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $10

