Musician Cade Foehner, featuring Dawson's Hollow, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The show is for ages 21 years and older. Foehner, a singer from Shelbyville, Texas, was finished in the top five on season 16 of "American Idol." Tickets, at $10, are available at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/.
