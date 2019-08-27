Maquoketa

Junior | Wide receiver

A starter on Maquoketa's state-ranked basketball team and state qualifier in track, he hauled in 26 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns in his first season of varsity football. That number could rise this fall.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments