The teacher was accused of making repeated inappropriate comments to a parent about one of her students at an off-campus event. Numerous witnesses heard the comments.
I have to admit to always having been interested in speed. How fast things move has always fascinated me.
After eight years, Fatima Belhak and her husband were awarded $3.25 million by a jury after she suffered a botched episiotomy.
After a four-day trial, the sex abuse case of a former Davenport Community School District elementary school teacher ended Thursday in a mistr…
The grisly slaying of a family pet in Rock Island has a family concerned for the safety of their neighbors and their neighbors' pets.
Hy-Vee is building a bakery and a regional pharmacy at 3860 Elmore Ave., in the former Gordman's.
Terry Bunting of Silvis, Ill., is in a wheelchair after being struck by the blade of an Iowa DOT snowplow in 2019 in Scott County
A Davenport man faces a felony gun charge after a report of gunfire early Sunday morning.
A man on probation in Iowa until 2026 and a woman who is due in court this week on a pair of drunken-driving charges were arrested in connecti…
An employee of Davenport's Wide River Winery was violently assaulted Thursday during a brazen robbery attempt that left her with multiple head injuries and netted the alleged robbers just over $300
