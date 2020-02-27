You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
California Burritos Mexican Grill
0 comments

California Burritos Mexican Grill

California Burrito

California Burrito, 2207 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf

Build your own tacos, quesadillas, bowls, salads and, of course, burritos at California Burritos Mexican Grill, which opened a few months ago at 2207 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf.

Tacos are available with a hard or soft shell, and burritos and quesadillas may be made with flour, black bean or spinach tortillas. Toppings and fillings include steak, chicken, carnitas, vegetables, rice, beans, various sauces, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch, guacamole and more. Other menu items include fish tacos; California fries topped with steak, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream; and kids’ meals with a taco or quesadilla, rice, beans, chips and a drink.

California Burritos is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page. For more information, call 563-888-1982, visit californiaburritosia.com, or find California Burritos on Facebook.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News