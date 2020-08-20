California Burritos offers fast and fresh meals

It’s Aug. 11, about 24 hours after the devastating derecho storm hit the Quad-Cities on its path across the Midwest, and the customer stream is constant at California Burritos Mexican Grill.

Families, couples and singles are all stopping in to pick up a meal that’s put together fresh just for them.

Rigo Herrera, one of the owners of the restaurant, apologizes as he steps away from an interview to help his co-worker Juan Gomez with the orders. But he acknowledges it’s a good situation to be in.

Herrera says the community has responded well to the restaurant since it opened in late September 2019 in the easternmost corner of the business complex at 2207 Falcon Ave. in the growing commercial area of north Bettendorf.

And even through the pandemic, the customer support for the new business has continued to grow.

“The people around here really helped us out a lot,” Herrera said. “This is a very supportive community.”

Herrera said customers are drawn to the fresh menu, with food cooked to order.

“The meat is cooked to order,” he said. “It’s always fresh, always juicy, always hot. We use high quality meats and produce, and Grandma’s recipes, if you will,” he smiles.