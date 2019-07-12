Once again this year, Callaway is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project to set up two wounded warriors with a custom set of Callaway clubs. Through a process conducted through the Rock Island Arsenal, two wounded warriors will be selected to receive a customized fitting for clubs that will be made at the Callaway manufacturer's trailer on site early in tournament week.
