071119-jdc-ks-007

Whee Kim watches his drive off the 17th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Once again this year, Callaway is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project to set up two wounded warriors with a custom set of Callaway clubs. Through a process conducted through the Rock Island Arsenal, two wounded warriors will be selected to receive a customized fitting for clubs that will be made at the Callaway manufacturer's trailer on site early in tournament week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments