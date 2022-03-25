Tags
The unidentified suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was witnessed by onlookers.
A director at the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal is being charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a person und…
Authorities have accused a Davenport man of fatally stabbing and shooting a 16-year-old boy Friday on Iroquois Drive.
Davenport police say a 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing East Locust Street late Tuesday.
A Bettendorf woman is facing a multitude of charges, including several felonies, in an overnight car chase with police in Illinois and Iowa.
Six Bettendorf High School students are facing charges after a disturbance Monday at the school.
The Illinois State Police say an Iowa woman was driving drunk and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 280 Sunday when she caused a head-on c…
Tylan Sanders of Davenport was the teenager killed Friday morning in a shooting on Iroquois Drive, according to the Davenport Police Department.
Gavy Smith is a five-sport athlete at Decorah High School.
The man who died during a Sunday standoff in Davenport has been identified as Sean Gaylord, 23, of Rock Island.
