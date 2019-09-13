Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Doug Jackson Field

Last week: Camanche edged Bellevue 19-14. North Cedar knocked off then Class 1A No. 6 Durant, 24-22.

Last meeting: Camanche 26, North Cedar 24 (2018)

Overview: Camanche's defense has been key to this start, allowing 21 points and collecting 11 takeaways. Raul Esparza returns in the Indians backfield after rushing for 71 yards and a score in last year's meeting. It's been a few lean years in Stanwood as North Cedar hasn't won two games since 2015, when the Knights went 2-7. Brody Hawtrey rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Durant.

