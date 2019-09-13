Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Doug Jackson Field
Last week: Camanche edged Bellevue 19-14. North Cedar knocked off then Class 1A No. 6 Durant, 24-22.
Last meeting: Camanche 26, North Cedar 24 (2018)
Twitter: @bobbymetcalf88
Overview: Camanche's defense has been key to this start, allowing 21 points and collecting 11 takeaways. Raul Esparza returns in the Indians backfield after rushing for 71 yards and a score in last year's meeting. It's been a few lean years in Stanwood as North Cedar hasn't won two games since 2015, when the Knights went 2-7. Brody Hawtrey rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Durant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.