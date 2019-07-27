Molly Edwards drove out to the Quad-Cities this weekend on a campaign to “re-elect Scott.”
It's a running joke. Edwards, an attorney with the county prosecutor’s office from Cedar Falls, posted up at the turnaround point of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a pair of signs to cheer on three of her friends who ran in the Saturday race. Last year, she came with a “Scott for president” sign, and she wanted to continue that inside joke again this year.
Edwards came to Saturday's race with another funny message. On the flip side of her "Re-elect Scott" sign was a call-out to her friends Cody and Tori: “Codi & Tori sitting in a tree R-U-N-N-I-N-G.”
“Cody and Tori are my high school friends and Scott is married to one of my work friends,” Edwards said.
A native of Davenport, Edwards says she just came out to encourage her runner friends and didn’t really have much in the way of plans afterward.
“Probably go down to the Bix Fest,” she said.
