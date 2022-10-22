Campaigning in Davenport Miller-Meeks promises COVID-19, FBI investigations if Republicans take majority in U.S. House

Republican candidate for Congress Mariannette Miller-Meeks pledged that if Republicans overtook the U.S. House in November, voters would see investigations into the country's handling of COVID-19 and FBI conduct, among other topics.

Miller-Meeks, the current representative for Iowa's 2nd District who's running for the newly drawn 1st District in southeast Iowa, hit her major stump speech points to a group of about 30 Republicans at the Scott County Republican headquarters on Friday.

She said Republicans would work to reduce federal spending, ramp up domestic oil production to tamp down high prices, push a "parents bill of rights," prevent biological male students from competing in female sports, and bring grants to law enforcement agencies to hire more officers.

Miller-Meeks won election in 2020 by six votes, one of the closest margins in history for a U.S. House election. Challenging her for the seat is Democrat Christina Bohannan, a law professor from Iowa City, who has centered her campaign on access to public education, codifying Roe v. Wade, and lowering health care costs.

Historically, the party of the president in power faces headwinds in midterm elections. As President Biden's approval ratings remain low and inflation remains stubbornly high, elections forecasters, such as FiveThirtyEight, have said Republicans are favored to flip the U.S. House to GOP control in the November elections.

If voters do hand control to the Republicans, Miller-Meeks said "there's things we need to investigate."

She ticked off a list that reflects the national party's: investigating the origin of COVID-19 and the country's handling of the pandemic, FBI conduct, and "quid-pro-quo's."

"We know that there has been overreaching from our federal government. We know that there has been trampling of our constitutional liberties," Miller-Meeks told Republicans in Davenport Friday. "We know that there's things that we need to investigate. We need to investigate the origin of COVID-19. We need to investigate our response to the pandemic."

"That doesn't mean you eliminate things, we're talking about having investigations and having truth come out so that you as people can feel that your government is accountable," Miller-Meeks added.

Miller-Meeks, a physician and former director of the state department of public health, is a Republican member of the House-select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis.

The subcommittee, formed in April 2020, and chaired by Democrats, has released reports on the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19, coronavirus spread in nursing homes, among other topics.

The Republican minority on the subcommittee filed a memo this week outlining what they said were Democrats' failures to investigate, among other pandemic events, the source of the coronavirus.

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults. This means that children and adults who are eligible for the vaccine are recommended to get the vaccine.

However, the CDC emphasized it's a recommendation, not a mandate.

"CDC only makes recommendations for use of vaccines, while school-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions," a press release announcing the vote read.

Miller-Meeks has said she opposes vaccine mandates and on Friday characterized the CDC's advisory decision as such.

"We just heard this week that the CDC is going to mandate on the childhood vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine, for children who we know aren't affected by COVID," Miller-Meeks said. She noted the Iowa Legislature passed into law a ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schools.

Miller-Meeks told the group she hopes to triple her six-vote margin, to laughs from the audience. She said Republicans have a plan to tackle inflation, the border, and give parents more voice in schools if they're given control of Congress.

"We have a plan. We have a strategy. We have a course of action," Miller-Meeks said. "Should you give us the majority and if like me you feel that the country's on the wrong track and you want to get the country on the right track for economic growth or constitutional freedoms for a nation that works to serve you and not serve itself then I would say get your ballot start at the top and go all the way to the bottom."

The Bohannan campaign did not immediately respond for a request for comment.