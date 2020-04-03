Camry Dillie, Davenport North
Davenport North's Camry Dillie looks for a teammate during a game last season. The Wildcats play Moline in Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College.

Height, year: 5-7, senior

Honors/stats: A third team Class 5A all-state selection by the IPSWA and a first team all-MAC selection averaged 11.4 points and four rebounds per game. In the final 10 games of the season, averaged 13.9 points, a stretch that saw the Wildcats go 8-2.

Quick hit: Four-year varsity player is headed to Cardinal Stritch after helping the Wildcats finish second in the MAC and reach a regional final. Finishes career with 729 points and 230 rebounds.

