Camry Dillie, Davenport North

Height, year: 5-7, senior
Honors/stats: A third team Class 5A all-state selection by the IPSWA and a first team all-MAC selection averaged 11.4 points and four rebounds per game. In the final 10 games of the season, averaged 13.9 points, a stretch that saw the Wildcats go 8-2.
Quick hit: Four-year varsity player is headed to Cardinal Stritch after helping the Wildcats finish second in the MAC and reach a regional final. Finishes career with 729 points and 230 rebounds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!