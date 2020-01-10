CAPITOL DIGEST

In 2007, Microsoft settled a lawsuit alleging that it overcharged Iowa consumers and businesses for certain products. The nearly $180 million settlement agreement included setting aside a portion of unclaimed money to buy computers and software for Iowa schools. About $70 million was earmarked for Iowa schools, with a focus on technology in schools with the greatest need based on their share of low-income students and student achievement results.

ANTI-TOBACCO EFFORTS LAUNCHED: Officials with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network said Friday the youth e-cigarette epidemic hitting the nation and Iowa has prompted them to seek legislation addressing tobacco addiction in Iowa when lawmakers convene their 2020 session Monday.

Cancer Society advocates say they will be pursuing legislation that will ease the burden of cancer in Iowa. One proposal seeks to increase Iowa’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack with a parallel increase in the tax on other tobacco products. The request will include a parallel e-cigarettes tax increase to 64 percent of the wholesale price.

Revenues from the tobacco taxes should be used to fully fund and sustain evidence-based, statewide tobacco use prevention and cessation programs, according to advocates.