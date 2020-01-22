Capitol Digest

SUPREME COURT APPLICATIONS: The State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court, announced Tuesday it would begin accepting applications for the vacancy on the court that will occur when Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retires March 13. The commission received notice of the vacancy from Gov. Kim Reynolds last week and has 60 days to send a slate of nominees to the governor, who makes appointments to the court. To be eligible for appointment, a person must be a resident of Iowa, licensed to practice law in Iowa, and be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching age 72. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 21. After that, the 17-member commission will release the names of all applicants along with information about each applicant’s background, experience and qualifications. The commission plans to meet March 6 to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to the governor for appointment. The governor now is considering three names to fill the vacancy on the court created by the Nov. 15 death of Chief Justice Mark Cady. The three candidates are Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley, Joel Barrows, a district court judge from Bettendorf, and Des Moines lawyer Matthew McDermott. The appointment will be Reynolds’ third to the seven-member court.

LEFT-LANE CAMPERS BILL: Members of the Senate Transportation Committee voted 12-1 Tuesday to advance legislation seeking to make it a finable offense for slower-moving motorists who fail to leave the left lane of a four-lane highway when an approaching vehicle traveling at a faster speed attempts to pass. Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a retired law enforcement officer, was the only dissenter. Senate File 389 requires a person operating a vehicle in the left-most land of the roadway to make a lane change to the immediate right if the person knows or should know that another vehicle will overtake the person’s vehicle. Exemptions apply to road construction workers or emergency personnel in the course of their duties; when traffic conditions prevent a lane change; when there is a legally established obstruction — such as a traffic-control device — and when exiting on the left side of the roadway. The bill now moves to the Senate’s debate calendar. Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said there could be some challenges in enforcing the provision similar to determining whether a driver is texting. He said officers likely would have to discern intent, adding “you’d almost have to kind of pace them over a period of time or miles or whatever to discern that.” Bayens agreed “left-lane campers” or so-called “rolling roadblocks” exist. But, “is it problematic?” he asked. “I guess it would depend on who you ask. Some members of the Legislature must view it as problematic. I think it’s a situation where we want the orderly movement of vehicles across the state and to the extent that this would aid in that and ensure that our roadways are traveling consistently, it’s great,” the DPS commissioner said. “But I’m not hearing necessarily widespread concerns from law enforcement about it.”