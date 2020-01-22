Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020:
PUBLIC INTEREST DEATHS: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee Tuesday postponed action on SF 3040 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SSB3040), which requires blood be drawn from drivers who die in traffic fatalities. The delay will allow the departments of Public Safety and Public Health to gather more information.
Public Safety wants to collect data on alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to give legislators and policymakers more information on which to base decisions, according to Chandlor Collins, lobbyist for the agency. As states approve either medical marijuana or recreational marijuana, having the data “is going to allow for better decisions to be made.”
In many cases, especially single-vehicle fatalities, if there is no criminal prosecution, blood is not drawn to be tested for controlled substances, he said.
States that collect the data, including Minnesota, Michigan and Nebraska, have found there is more drug- and alcohol-impaired driving than previously thought, he said.
Collins estimated the law would increase the number of autopsies by about 70 to 80 a year, based on current traffic deaths.
Lawmakers want to know whether Public Safety, Public Health or county medical examiners will be responsible — and foot the bill — for drawing blood from victims.
ARMED EMTS: Emergency medical technicians who train and perform their duties with law enforcement tactical units would be permitted to carry guns under SF 2006. https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF2006
The bill would allow EMTs to get a professional permit to carry weapons if they accompany police tactical teams into potentially high casualty situations in which a threat may still be active, according to Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, the bill’s floor manager. The EMTs would be required to have the proper training before receiving a permit to carry.
FACTORY FARM BILLBOARD: A billboard targeting House Environmental Protection Committee Chairman Dean Fisher, R-Montour, for refusing to assign a factory farm moratorium bill last year has gone up along U.S. 30 in his Tama County District.
“When an elected official has this much power and chooses to block legislation, it impacts all Iowans,” said Shannon Walker, a CCI Action member from Wright County. “Our demand in 2020 is simple: Assign the bill to a subcommittee, let it be discussed by elected officials in both parties and let the democratic process work.”
One in four Iowa counties have passed resolutions calling on the Legislature for a moratorium and/or stronger protections from large livestock facilities.
BALD EAGLE SHOT: State and local officials are looking for help in identifying the person who shot a bald eagle near Ankeny earlier this month. The Ankeny Police Department contacted state Department of Natural Resources officials Jan. 3 to report a mature bald eagle that was not acting normal and sitting on the ground. After a couple of attempts, DNR officials say a wildlife rehabilitation specialist was able to capture the eagle and noticed blood coming from its mouth. Within a couple of hours, the eagle died from the injuries. Follow-up X-rays discovered a lead shot BB in the lungs of the eagle, which caused its death. Investigators think the eagle may have been shot somewhere near northeast Ankeny. Bald eagles are protected by federal law, with fines of over $20,000 for harassing, killing or wounding an eagle. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIP Hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or complete the confidential online TIP form at programs.iowadnr.gov/tip/.
SUPREME COURT APPLICATIONS: The State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court, announced Tuesday it would begin accepting applications for the vacancy on the court that will occur when Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retires March 13. The commission received notice of the vacancy from Gov. Kim Reynolds last week and has 60 days to send a slate of nominees to the governor, who makes appointments to the court. To be eligible for appointment, a person must be a resident of Iowa, licensed to practice law in Iowa, and be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching age 72. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 21. After that, the 17-member commission will release the names of all applicants along with information about each applicant’s background, experience and qualifications. The commission plans to meet March 6 to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to the governor for appointment. The governor now is considering three names to fill the vacancy on the court created by the Nov. 15 death of Chief Justice Mark Cady. The three candidates are Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley, Joel Barrows, a district court judge from Bettendorf, and Des Moines lawyer Matthew McDermott. The appointment will be Reynolds’ third to the seven-member court.
LEFT-LANE CAMPERS BILL: Members of the Senate Transportation Committee voted 12-1 Tuesday to advance legislation seeking to make it a finable offense for slower-moving motorists who fail to leave the left lane of a four-lane highway when an approaching vehicle traveling at a faster speed attempts to pass. Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a retired law enforcement officer, was the only dissenter. Senate File 389 requires a person operating a vehicle in the left-most land of the roadway to make a lane change to the immediate right if the person knows or should know that another vehicle will overtake the person’s vehicle. Exemptions apply to road construction workers or emergency personnel in the course of their duties; when traffic conditions prevent a lane change; when there is a legally established obstruction — such as a traffic-control device — and when exiting on the left side of the roadway. The bill now moves to the Senate’s debate calendar. Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said there could be some challenges in enforcing the provision similar to determining whether a driver is texting. He said officers likely would have to discern intent, adding “you’d almost have to kind of pace them over a period of time or miles or whatever to discern that.” Bayens agreed “left-lane campers” or so-called “rolling roadblocks” exist. But, “is it problematic?” he asked. “I guess it would depend on who you ask. Some members of the Legislature must view it as problematic. I think it’s a situation where we want the orderly movement of vehicles across the state and to the extent that this would aid in that and ensure that our roadways are traveling consistently, it’s great,” the DPS commissioner said. “But I’m not hearing necessarily widespread concerns from law enforcement about it.”